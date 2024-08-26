Paytm Founder And Ex-Board Get SEBI Notice Over IPO Irregularities, Company Says Matter Already Disclosed

Sharma is the founder and chief executive officer of One97 Communications Ltd., but is not classified as promoter, according to stock exchange disclosures. As a non-retiring director, Sharma chairs the company’s board and has the right to a board seat if he holds at least 2.5% stake. Sharma would've also not been granted the ESOPs had he been classified as a promoter.

Effectively, he enjoys the rights of a promoter without the responsibilities and restrictions, Institutional Investor Advisory Services Ltd. said in a blog in January last year.

The latest regulatory shock to Paytm comes months after its arm, Paytm Payments Bank, was pulled up by the Reserve Bank of India on Jan. 31, which impacted its wallet and banking services.

Paytm, however, said that the exchanges that the matter is old, and has been in touch with SEBI over relevant disclosures that have been filed with the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, as well as the quarter ended June.

"The company is in regular communication with the Securities Exchange Board of India and making necessary representations regarding this matter. Accordingly, there is no impact on the financial results for previous quarters ended June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively," the company said in a clarification statement to the exchanges.