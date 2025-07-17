Patanjali Foods Board Approves Maiden Bonus Share Issue In 2:1 Ratio

Patanjali Foods Ltd. board on Thursday approved maiden issue of bonus shares to over two lakh shareholders.

The board recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1. This means two new fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 will be given for every one held by the eligible shareholders.

"The company will inform the “record date” for determining eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares, in due course," the Baba Ramdev-founded company said in a stock exchange filing. The bonus issue is subject to approval by shareholders.

Patanjali Foods will credit the bonus shares on or before Sept.16, 2025.