Passive Foreign Flows Into India Through EM Indices To Rise: Macquarie Capital's Aditya Suresh

Typically, if markets used to correct because of factors at some point of time, global flows would come in when the valuations would become cheaper, and that would be the bouncing board for the market this time around. Could it happen that global investors may not get the markets too cheap in India, because the local flows are consistent month on month, and they are not ebbing?

In the past, the most common argument was at some point of time when the markets reached these stratospheric valuations and so on and so forth and if there was bad news, the markets would correct. quite significantly. Is the template of the market because of the local liquidity slightly different this time in the way bottoms are formed very quickly, or markets don't correct at all?

Aditya Suresh: I think the way you describe it is largely kind of our view. But just to articulate some of the risk factors. What are we facing here at these high valuations? So, across measures, whether it be India versus itself, or India versus emerging markets. Take a pick on how you measure this, we will be about two to three standard deviations above normal. There is no kind of escaping a factor.

Now we don’t sit here and say that’s going to mean revert and we don’t think it means revert because of domestic liquidity dynamics which you spoke about. But just before I get into the domestic liquidity piece, which I strongly buy into. Some of the key points, as risks which we think about which we still need to work through. Why a potential kind of pullback can’t be ruled out clearly is that... there is clearly fatigue across sectors and consensus. I think we are overstretched. Point one.

Our growth premium compared to emerging markets that meaningfully compressed... I think it is interesting to observe that insiders have been cashing in whether it be MNC’s P/E investors and so on and so forth and only about say 5-10% of this cashing in is being for growth capex.

So, all those kinds of points of concern here for us. Typically, what we have said, then, in the face of the high valuations and these concerns that we should be as a market trading far below where we are, where we are today. These are catalysts with enough kind of cause, that kind of compression. But even in the past few days, what we've seen is that this entire domestic liquidity theme is, I think, well appreciated. The sheer scale and magnitude have clearly been surprising on the upside, and just kind of reiterates the same points, like what we saw last month in just for perspective is worth what we saw as foreign flows on a cumulative basis for three years, one month.