Page Industries Share Price Target Cut By HSBC Amid Weak Demand, Limited GST Gains

HSBC has cut the price target of Page Industries to Rs 41,040 from Rs 41,070 and has maintained its 'Reduce' rating for the company.

The brokerage noted that the launch of JKY Groove is a step away from the traditional basics and low-inventory risk focus: "We see limited potential."

Margins are close to peak as raw material prices stabilise and employee costs are set to increase as production ramps up. "We cut PAT 3% on weak demand (limited GST benefit)," the brokerage added.

Page Industries launched a new fashionable range of products under JKY Groove branding in mid-May 2025. This is a fashion brand that offers athleisure products to a younger target audience, primarily Gen Z.

Traditionally, Page Industries' athleisure wear primarily served three use cases: comfort wear, sleepwear, and non-performance athleisure wear. This is the first fashion-focused launch for Page. "We believe the core ethos of Page as a company is very different, focused on low fashion, limited inventory-risk collections," the brokerage noted.