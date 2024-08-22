FPI Outflow In Financials Offset Defensive Stocks' Gains Amid August Global Rout

India's financial stocks saw an outflow of nearly $1.8 billion in the first half of August, while overseas funds chased safe haven stocks to cushion the global turmoil that took a toll on the Indian markets.

The country's financial services stocks have seen hot money rush in and out during the year with the latest outflow of $1.76 billion from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15, according to data from National Securities Depository Ltd. While foreign institutions sold over a billion dollars each in four months this year, they bought over a billion in June.

The month began with the global turmoil unleashed by the unwinding of Yen carry trade, combined with weak economic prints in the US which raised concerns of aggressive rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Amid this, global funds turned cautious to turn aggressive on the domestic defensive stocks in healthcare, consumer space, and power among others.

The unwinding of carry trade in the Japanese yen led to its appreciation against the US dollar, which disrupted global markets. The Bank of Japan, in line with market expectations, hiked its benchmark interest rate to 0.25% from 0.0–0.1% in early August. Expectations of further hikes by the central bank have resulted in a sell-off of the yen-funded carry trade.