Profit Explains: Here's How Yen's Appreciation Is Affecting Carry Trade

The unwinding of carry trade in the Japanese yen in the wake of its appreciation against the US dollar disrupted global markets. The Japanese yen rose as much as 1.2% to 144.77 against the US dollar on Monday, hitting the highest level since Jan. 12. It was trading 1.01% lower at 145.05 as of 08:35 a.m.

The Bank of Japan, in line with market expectations, hiked its benchmark interest rate to 0.25% from its 0.0–0.1% last week. This was the second time the central bank hiked its interest rate after ending its ultra-loose policy for the first time in 17 years in March.

The Japanese currency started to gain against the greenback since the market participants anticipated that the BoJ would shift from its ultra-loose policy in early July.

Now, the markets expect the BoJ to go for further hikes, which is strengthening the Japanese currency against the greenback, resulting in sell-off in the yen-funded carry trade.