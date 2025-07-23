Oswal Pumps Shares Hit All-Time High After Acquisition Of Oswal Solar

Oswal Pumps Ltd. share price hit an all-time high in Wednesday's session; it completed the purchase of all shares in its renewable energy subsidiary. The company bought 5.24 crore shares of Oswal Solar Structure with a face value of Rs 10 for Rs 303.76 crore.

Oswal Solar Structure was already an wholly-owned subsidiary of Oswal Pump. It was set up on Jan 21, 2022. It manufactures solar modules and has one manufacturing facility in Karnal, Haryana.

Oswal Pumps completed the acquisition as a part of the objects of the initial offer disclosed during its IPO process with the regulators. It intends to set up a new unit of Oswal Solar Structure in Karnal with the proceeds from the IPO.