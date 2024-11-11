ONGC Approves Interim Dividend Of Rs 6 Per Share

The board of directors of Oil & Natural Gas Corp. approved on Monday the first interim dividend of financial year 2024–25 at Rs 6 per share. The record date has been set at Nov. 20 to determine the eligibility of shareholders.

The company will shell out Rs 7,548 crore in interim dividend to nearly 28 lakh shareholders.

In the previous fiscal, the state-owned oil producer rewarded shareholders with two interim dividends of Rs 4 and Rs 5.75 per share. It also paid a final dividend of Rs 2.5 for the last fiscal.

The government owns 58.89% equity in ONGC, which means it will garner Rs 4,445 crore through the interim dividend.