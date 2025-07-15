Ola Electric Shares Continue To Rise As Investors Hold Faith After Poor Q1

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. shares rose for the second consecutive session on Tuesday as markets digested poor headline quarterly results and focused on the growth trajectory.

While the company has shown significant improvement in gross margins and profitability, concerns about volume growth and market share persist.

Goldman Sachs raised its 12-month price target for Ola Electric to Rs 63, citing sequential improvement in volume and gross margin expectations. "We acknowledge management's efforts in trying to pivot the business towards positive Ebitda and FCF breakeven," the firm noted.

Kotak Securities also noted that the company has improved its profitability "significantly." Volume offtake remains below expectations given muted industry growth and increased competitive intensity, which remains an area of concern.