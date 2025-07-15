Ola Electric Q1 Results Review: Street Divided Despite Profit, Margin Improvement — Here's Why

Goldman Sachs has raised its 12-month price target for Ola Electric to Rs 63, citing sequential improvement in volume and gross margin expectations. "We acknowledge management's efforts in trying to pivot the business towards positive Ebitda and FCF breakeven," Goldman Sachs noted.

Goldman Sachs also pointed out the company's strategic moves to mitigate disruptions from rare earth shortages and the development of an in-house ABS kit.

The brokerage also noted that "Ola Electric expects relatively low disruption from rare earth shortages and could gain market share in the near term as a result."