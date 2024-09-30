Ola Electric Share Price Tumbles Amid Declining Sales And Service Woes

Shares of Ola Electric fell more than 4% on Monday, continuing a downward trajectory that has seen the stock decline nearly 9% over the past week and over 21% in the past month. In its last session on Friday the stock closed in the red, down 1.27%.

This recent slump highlights a troubling trend for the company, which once experienced a significant surge following its IPO. Ola's shares had gained over 107% within two weeks from its listing before entering a consolidation phase.

The latest sales data from the VAHAN portal paints a stark picture for Ola Electric. In September, the company sold 22,800 units, a notable decline from 27,586 in August and a staggering 45% drop from July’s sales of 41,732 units. This downward trend is particularly concerning as Ola Electric had previously positioned itself as a leader in the burgeoning electric vehicle market.

A report by NDTV Profit has also brought to light the ongoing service challenges faced by Ola Electric, India’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer.