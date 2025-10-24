Goldman Sachs Cuts Ola Electric Share Price Target As Market Share Falls

Goldman Sachs said that while Ola Electric has announced its foray into the lithium-ion battery energy storage market, investors will be watching to see whether execution here is going to be better than what they have witnessed so far in the electric two-wheeler space.

The company launched 'Ola Shakti', a residential BESS solution, this month. The system will scale from residential applications to grid-scale deployments, all anchored by the same 4680 Bharat Cell technology platform and produced at the Ola Gigafactory.

With its entry into the BESS market, Ola Electric expects its annual consumption for BESS to scale up to 5 GWh in the next couple of years.

"Ola Electric will be a standalone battery energy storage provider competing with players who can offer integrated solutions for power backup, so it remains to be seen how strong the market share pickup can be in this segment," the Goldman Sachs note said.

Ola Electric share price settled 0.5% higher at Rs 53.67 on the BSE on Thursday, compared to a 0.15% rise in the benchmark Sensex. The stock has fallen 41% since listing in August 2024. It is down 38% so far this year.

The board is due to meet on Saturday to discuss fundraising plans via equity.