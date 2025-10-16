Ola Electric Shares Rise After Foray Into Battery Energy Storage Segment — All About 'Ola Shakti'

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. shares rose during early trade on Thursday as the company announced its entry into the lucrative Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) market.

The company launched 'Ola Shakti', a residential BESS solution. The system will scale from residential applications to grid-scale deployments, all anchored by the same 4680 Bharat Cell technology platform and produced at the Ola Gigafactory, a statement said.

With its entry into the BESS market, Ola Electric expects its annual consumption for BESS to scale up to 5 GWh in the next couple of years.

"India doesn't face an energy shortage; it faces an energy storage opportunity. With Ola Shakti, we are turning that opportunity into energy independence," CMD Bhavish Aggarwal said.

He said the product extends the company's innovation in battery and cell technology for electric mobility to homes.

India's BESS market is projected to grow from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 3 lakh crore by 2030, Ola said.