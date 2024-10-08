Ola Electric Share Price Slips After Show Cause Notice Following Scooter Quality Complaints

Ola Electric share price opened more than 5% lower on Tuesday following a show cause notice received by the company from the central government on Monday due to thousands of complaints filed by customers for poor quality of scooters.

However, the stock recovered later, trading 0.37% higher at Rs 90.95 per share at 9:50 am.

The stock fell more than 9% on Monday, continuing a downward trend that has seen the stock decline nearly 11% over the past week and over 17% in the past month. On Monday the stock's price was down from its listing day closing price of Rs 91.2 on August 9, marking a lifetime low.