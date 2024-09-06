Ola Electric Stock Declines As Anchor Lock-In Ends For 18 Crore Shares

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. declined more than 3% in early trade on Friday as the minimum lock-in period of 30 days for anchor book investors ends, freeing up around 18.17 crore shares for sale. This represents 4.1% equity.

Regulations stipulate that shares acquired by anchor investors are subject to a lock-in period of 30 days for 50% of the shares and 90 days for the remaining 50% from the grant date. This policy is designed to ensure stability in the IPO price.

The second tranche of anchor investor-owned shares will be open for sale after Nov. 4.

The anchor round was held on Aug. 1, while the IPO opened on Aug. 2. The board finalised the allocation of 36.35 crore equity shares to 84 anchor investors at the upper end of the price band of Rs 72–76 apiece, aggregating to Rs 2,763 crore.

Mutual funds—led by those managed by the State Bank of India, Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd. and HDFC Asset Management Co.—accounted for 40% of the anchor book.

Major foreign investors include Goldman Sachs, Fidelity Investments, American hedge fund Schonfeld, Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley and BNP Paribas.