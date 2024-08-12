Ola Electric Mobility Hits Upper Circuit For Second Day

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. surged above 20% for the second consecutive day on Monday as investors continued to show interest in India's first publicly listed pure-play electric two-wheeler maker.

The company's stock debuted in the secondary market on Friday and soon hit the ceiling. The issue price was Rs 76 per share, but it closed at Rs 91.2.

The initial public offering was subscribed 4.27 times on the final day, led by the portion reserved for employees and qualified institutional investors. The IPO of the electronic scooter manufacturer raised Rs 6,145.6 crore with a fresh issue of 72.4 crore shares and an offer-for-sale of 8.49 crore shares.

Founder Bhavish Aggarwal offloaded 3.8 crore shares, while investors SoftBank Group Corp. and Tiger Global sold 2.4 crore and 65 lakh shares, respectively.