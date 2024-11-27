Oil Steady, Asian Stocks Drift After Israel-Hezbollah Cease-Fire Deal

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Wednesday after Israel reached a cease-fire deal with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah while Wall Street brushed aside Trump's tariff threats. Oil prices remained steady.

Equity benchmarks in Japan fell while South Korea's remained flat during the session's opening. The Nikkei was 169 points, or 0.04%, lower at 38,310, while the S&P ASX 200 was down 42 points, or 0.51%, at 8,402 as of 5:42 a.m.

After weeks of talks mediated by the US, Israel reached a deal for a 60-day cease-fire with the militant group Hezbollah.

The cease-fire would "end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah," according to President Joe Biden, who recently spoke with the leaders of both nations. He also said that the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey would push for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

Most Asian stocks ended lower on Tuesday after US President-elect Donald Trump vowed to impose fresh tariffs on China and US border countries, Mexico and Canada. China's benchmark CSI 300 index closed 0.21% lower.

The South Asian nation handed a suspended death sentence to former Bank of China Ltd. Chairman Liu Liange over bribery, marking heightened scrutiny over the nation’s $66 trillion financial sector.