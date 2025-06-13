Oil Curve Shift Shows Fears Of Protracted Mideast Conflict

Meanwhile, oil options are also at their most bullish in years, although that could change as the Asia session gives way to London and New York trading hours. A gauge of implied volatility was also higher.

“In a scenario where we see continued escalation, there’s the potential for disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz,” which is an extreme case but could leave the roughly 14 million barrels a day of oil that flows through it at risk, said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV in Singapore. “A significant disruption to these flows would be enough to push prices to $120 a barrel.”

Brent futures were last trading near $75 a barrel.