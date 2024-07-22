Oberoi Realty Shares Hit Two-Week High After Q1 Profit Nearly Doubles

Shares of Oberoi Realty Ltd. rose over 6% to hit a two-week high on Monday after its first-quarter profit nearly doubles, beating analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit jumped 82% year-on-year to Rs 585 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing. A Bloomberg poll of analysts estimated pegged net profit at Rs 515.8 crore.

The Mumbai-headquartered firm was able to report impressive bottom line on the back of rise in revenue, and operating profitability.