Oberoi Realty Q1 Results: Profit Rises 82%, Beats Estimates

The real-estate player's profit rose to Rs 585 crore in the quarter ended June.

19 Jul 2024, 05:56 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational image (Source: Oberoi Realty website)</p></div>
Representational image (Source: Oberoi Realty website)

The consolidated net profit of Oberoi Realty Ltd. jumped 82% in the first quarter of the current financial year, beating analysts' estimates.

The real-estate player's profit rose to Rs 585 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 515.8 crore.

Oberoi Q1 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 54% to Rs 1,405 crore versus Rs 910 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,240.1 crore).

  • Ebitda up 72% to Rs 815 crore versus Rs 474 crore (Estimate: Rs 712.7 crore).

  • Margin expands to 58% versus 52% (Estimate: 57.5%).

  • Net profit up 82% to Rs 585 crore versus Rs 322 crore (Estimate: Rs 515.8 crore).

