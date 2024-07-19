ADVERTISEMENT
Oberoi Realty Q1 Results: Profit Rises 82%, Beats Estimates
The real-estate player's profit rose to Rs 585 crore in the quarter ended June.
The consolidated net profit of Oberoi Realty Ltd. jumped 82% in the first quarter of the current financial year, beating analysts' estimates.
The real-estate player's profit rose to Rs 585 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 515.8 crore.
Oberoi Q1 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 54% to Rs 1,405 crore versus Rs 910 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,240.1 crore).
Ebitda up 72% to Rs 815 crore versus Rs 474 crore (Estimate: Rs 712.7 crore).
Margin expands to 58% versus 52% (Estimate: 57.5%).
Net profit up 82% to Rs 585 crore versus Rs 322 crore (Estimate: Rs 515.8 crore).
