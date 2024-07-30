NTPC Hits Lifetime High As Q1 Profit Meets Estimates, Termed 'Top Pick' By Citi

Shares of NTPC Ltd. gained 5% to hit a record high on Tuesday after the company was shortlisted as 'top pick' by Citi Research among electric utilities following the release of strong first-quarter results.

The power-generation company's consolidated net profit rose 12% to Rs 5,506 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 5,289.8 crore.

The brokerage maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock and a target price of Rs 467, implying a potential upside of 18.4% from the previous close.