NTPC Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Meet Estimates On Improved Operating Performance

NTPC's total installed capacity rose by 3,024 megawatt to 76,048 MW in the quarter ending June 30, 2024. Gross generation was 97.9 billion units, an increase of 10.56% on a yearly basis.

Coal produced from captive mines for commercial use rose 54.49% to 9.64 million metric tonnes.

The average tariff from power generation improved from Rs 4.53 to Rs 4.68.

NTPC will hold its 48th annual general meeting on Aug. 29. It has set the record date for the final dividend of Rs 3.25 per share for financial year 2024 on Aug. 7.