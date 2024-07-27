NTPC Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Meet Estimates On Improved Operating Performance
Revenue from thermal power generation advanced 14.1% to Rs 43,660.54 crore.
NTPC Ltd. announced a double-digit growth in income and profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates, on the back of strong revenue flow from power generation business and improved operating performance.
The government-run power company reported a 12.6% rise in consolidated revenue at Rs 48,521 crore in the April-June quarter, compared to Rs 43,075 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated Rs 46,055.52 crore.
NTPC Q1 FY25 Results Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.6% at Rs 48,521 crore versus Rs 43,075 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 46,055.52 crore).
Net profit up 12.2% at Rs 5,506 crore versus Rs 4,907 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,289.76 crore).
Ebitda up 9% at Rs 14,017 crore versus Rs 12,855 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 13,698.05 crore).
Ebitda margin at 28.9% versus 29.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 29.7%)
NTPC's total installed capacity rose by 3,024 megawatt to 76,048 MW in the quarter ending June 30, 2024. Gross generation was 97.9 billion units, an increase of 10.56% on a yearly basis.
Coal produced from captive mines for commercial use rose 54.49% to 9.64 million metric tonnes.
The average tariff from power generation improved from Rs 4.53 to Rs 4.68.
NTPC will hold its 48th annual general meeting on Aug. 29. It has set the record date for the final dividend of Rs 3.25 per share for financial year 2024 on Aug. 7.