NSE's Registered Investor Pool Crosses 10 Crore
NSE said the last crore of new investors was added in just over five months.
India's booming financial market hit another milestone as the country's largest bourse, the National Stock Exchange Ltd., said that its unique registered investor base crossed 10 crore on Thursday. The total number of client codes or accounts registered with the exchange has reached 19 crore, which includes all registrations to date, even with multiple brokers.
The trajectory over the last few years has been impressive. NSE said the registered investor base hit the 1-crore mark 14 years after the commencement of its operations in 1994. It took over 25 years for the pool to hit the 4-crore mark in March 2021.
"The subsequent 1-crore increments have come through at an accelerated pace, taking on an average of about 6–7 months, with the last crore added in just over five months," NSE said. During this period, daily new unique investor registrations have averaged between 50,000 and 78,000, it said.
The investor base has more than tripled over the past five years, driven by rapid digitisation, increased investor awareness, financial inclusion, and consistent market performance, the bourse said.
The benchmark Nifty 50 has delivered over 23% returns in the last year, while the broader Nifty 500 has gained 34%.
Over the past five years, ending July 2024, the annualised returns have been 17.5% for the Nifty 50 and 21.1% for the Nifty 500, NSE said.
"Increased participation in various exchange-traded financial instruments, such as equities, exchange-traded funds, real estate investment trusts, infrastructure investment trusts, government bonds, and corporate bonds, underscores these contributing factors," said Chief Business Development Officer Sriram Krishnan.
Demographic Composition
Age And Gender: The 10-crore registered investors in India today have a median age of about 32 years, with 40% of them being less than 30 years old. Nearly one in five investors today is female.
Geographical Breakup: The highest number of unique registered investors are from Maharashtra with 1.7 crore investors, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1.1 crore, and Gujarat with 87 lakh investors.
Of the last 1 crore registrations, nearly 42% came from North India, followed by West India (25%), South India (18%) and East India (14%). Over 46% of all new investor registrations in the last five months originated from districts beyond the top 100 districts.
On Wednesday, NSE reported a 39% year-on-year advance in net profit for the first quarter of this financial year. The revenue of the exchange rose 51% in the quarter-ended June.
The exchange recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,567 crore for the quarter-ended June, while revenue increased to Rs 4,510 crore.
Cash markets saw an average daily traded volume of Rs 1,22,872 crore, marking a 110% year-on-year increase. On the derivatives side, equity futures reached an average daily turnover of Rs 2,09,279 crore, up 101% year-on-year, while equity options (premium value) had an ADTV of Rs 71,957 crore, reflecting a 33% year-on-year rise.