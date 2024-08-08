NSE's Registered Investor Pool Crosses 10 Crore

India's booming financial market hit another milestone as the country's largest bourse, the National Stock Exchange Ltd., said that its unique registered investor base crossed 10 crore on Thursday. The total number of client codes or accounts registered with the exchange has reached 19 crore, which includes all registrations to date, even with multiple brokers.

The trajectory over the last few years has been impressive. NSE said the registered investor base hit the 1-crore mark 14 years after the commencement of its operations in 1994. It took over 25 years for the pool to hit the 4-crore mark in March 2021.

"The subsequent 1-crore increments have come through at an accelerated pace, taking on an average of about 6–7 months, with the last crore added in just over five months," NSE said. During this period, daily new unique investor registrations have averaged between 50,000 and 78,000, it said.