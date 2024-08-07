NSE Revenue Jumps 51% In June Quarter

National Stock Exchange Ltd. on Wednesday reported a 39% year-on-year advance in net profit for the first quarter of this financial year. The revenue of the exchange rose 51% in the quarter-ended June.

The exchange recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,567 crore for the quarter-ended June, while revenue increased to Rs 4,510 crore.

"Apart from trading revenue, the revenue from operations was also supported by other revenue lines, which mainly includes data centre and connectivity charges, clearing services, listing services, index services and data services," NSE said in a statement.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation on a standalone basis, rose 43% year-on-year to Rs 4,051 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 59% from 69% in the corresponding quarter last year.

In the first quarter of this fiscal, cash markets saw an average daily traded volume of Rs 1,22,872 crore, marking a 110% year-on-year increase. Equity futures reached an ADTV of Rs 2,09,279 crore, up 101% year-on-year, while equity options (premium value) had an ADTV of Rs 71,957 crore, reflecting a 33% year-on-year rise.

In the June quarter, NSE's standalone total expenses amounted to Rs 1,762 crore, from which nearly 49% amounting to Rs 862 crore was allocated to SEBI regulatory fees, additional contributions to the Core SGF as advised by SEBI, and contributions to the IPFT.