NSE Holidays 2025: Is Stock Market Open Or Closed On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?
26 Aug 2025, 07:39 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Stock Market Holidays
This week the stock market will remain open on August 25, August 26, August 28 and August 29.image: Gemini AI
This week the Indian stock market will remain open for only four days because of the upcoming NSE holiday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) holiday list, Wednesday, August 27, is a holiday to mark the birth of Lord Ganesh. Hence, the BSE and NSE will observe a holiday on August 27, August 30 and August 31 this week.

This means the stock market will remain open on August 25, August 26, August 28 and August 29 this week.

This is the second weekday stock market holiday in August after Independence Day, which was observed on Friday, August 15.

Trading in equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) will remain suspended on August 27.

The stock market remains closed on all Saturdays and Sundays.

Stock Market Holidays In 2025

The stock market has 14 trading holidays in 2025. The remaining holidays in the year are as follows:

  • Aug. 27 – Ganesh Chaturthi 

  • Oct. 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra 

  • Oct. 21 – Diwali Laxmi Pujan

  • Oct. 22 – Balipratipada 

  • Nov. 5 – Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev 

  • Dec. 25 – Christmas 

Though Oct. 21 is a holiday for Diwali, a special 'muhurat trading' session will be held on that day. The timings for the 'muhurat' trading session will be notified by the BSE and NSE.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most joyous Hindu festivals. The 10-day festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. During this time, families bring beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesha to their homes. The idol is placed in a specially decorated space, where prayers are offered, and loved ones come together to share in the celebrations.

Regular Stock Market Operations

Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays, and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below: 

A) Pre-open session 

Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m. 

Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.

[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]

B) Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m. 

Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.

C) Closing Session

The closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

D) Block Deal Session Timings

Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 am to 9 a.m.

Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. It also reserves the right to extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when deemed necessary.

