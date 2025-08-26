NSE Holidays 2025: Is Stock Market Open Or Closed On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?

This week the Indian stock market will remain open for only four days because of the upcoming NSE holiday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) holiday list, Wednesday, August 27, is a holiday to mark the birth of Lord Ganesh. Hence, the BSE and NSE will observe a holiday on August 27, August 30 and August 31 this week.

This means the stock market will remain open on August 25, August 26, August 28 and August 29 this week.

This is the second weekday stock market holiday in August after Independence Day, which was observed on Friday, August 15.

Trading in equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) will remain suspended on August 27.

The stock market remains closed on all Saturdays and Sundays.