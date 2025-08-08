NSDL Shares Enter Third Day Of Post-Listing Rally With Over 60% Jump

Shares of National Securities Depository Ltd. extended their post-listing rally to a third session, generating a return of 66% over its IPO price. The stock gained as much as 19% intraday at Rs 1,339 on Friday, close to the upper band on the BSE.

The NSDL share price ended 17% higher on Wednesday and 20% on Thursday. The IPO price was Rs 800 and the scrip listed at Rs 880.

The total market capitalisation has surged to Rs 26,600 crore.