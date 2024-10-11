Noel Tata-Linked Stocks Edge Higher As He Takes Over Tata Trusts' Chairmanship

Share prices of Noel Tata-linked companies were edging higher on Friday, as he was appointed the chairman of Tata Trusts. Tata Trusts, which Ratan Tata headed till his demise earlier this week, holds around 66% stake in Tata Sons, which is the holding entity of the salt-to-software Tata Group.

Shares of Voltas Ltd., Trent Ltd. and Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.—which are headed by Noel Tata—were trading higher. Tata Steel Ltd. and Titan Co., in which Noel is the vice-chairman, also logged gains.

Following Ratan Tata's death on Wednesday, speculations turned abuzz that Noel Tata could be chosen as his successor by the Tata Trusts.

In a meeting called on Friday, Tata Trusts unanimously appointed Noel Tata as the next chairman, persons familiar with the development told NDTV Profit.