Nithin Kamath Bats For More Homegrown IPOs As Market Buzzes With New Listings

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath called for more Indian companies to go public to strengthen domestic markets. Kamath emphasised the importance of ensuring that IPO investors benefit from these listings.

"Congrats to Ola Electric, Unicommerce, and First Cry on the listing. Based on the listing, it looks like investors are happy," Kamath posted on X. "If our markets have to grow, we need more homegrown companies to list and also leave something on the table for IPO investors."

The IPOs doing well are good because they incentivise more companies to consider an IPO and attract more retail and institutional investors, according to Kamath.

"We also need more IPOs because, as Ananth Narayan, the WTM at the Securities and Exchange Board of India, recently pointed out, we seem to have a problem with the supply of new securities. This is a problem at a time when domestic flows are increasing," he said.