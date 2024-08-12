Financial Service Sector Leads Fiscal 2024 With 20.5% Of Rs 83,092 Crore Raised: SEBI Report

Financial services led the way in resource mobilisation, accounting for 20.5% of the total funds raised through public and right issues of equities in fiscal 2024, according to a report by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The capital goods and healthcare segments followed with 14.6% and 13.5% of the total funds raised in the previous fiscal.

The report highlighted a strong year for primary markets, with both capital mobilisation and the number of listed companies seeing significant growth. Firms raised Rs 83,092 crore in fiscal 2024, a 26.23% growth from a year earlier.

During this period, India emerged as a standout performer globally in terms of the number of initial public offerings. Fundraising through public issues increased by 15% compared to the previous year, driven by optimism in India's growth trajectory, resilient economic activities, strong corporate earnings, and rising investor participation.

The number of newly listed companies surged to 272 in fiscal 2024 from 164 in the previous financial year. This included a record number of listings from small and medium enterprises. Main board IPOs nearly doubled, reaching 76 in 2023–24, with the issue's median size of Rs 597 crore, slightly lower than the Rs 635 crore median size in 2022–23.

During 2023–24, 338 private sector companies accessed the primary markets, compared to 237 in the previous year, while only two companies were from the public sector, according to the SEBI report. Private sector companies accounted for 96.8% of the total resource mobilisation. 55 issues larger than Rs 500 crore mobilised 84.0% of the resources, totalling Rs 66,672 crore.