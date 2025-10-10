Nifty Stuck In 200-Point Range: Big Breakout On The Cards?

After witnessing a corrective phase from recent highs over the past few sessions, the benchmark Nifty 50 staged a sustainable upmove on Thursday, closing the day higher by 135 points (0.54%). The index opened on a positive note and continued to extend gains during the early trade. Although minor intraday dips were observed, they were promptly bought into, helping Nifty close near the day’s high. Notably, the rally was broad-based, with positive market breadth and strong participation from the broader indices.

On the daily chart, Thursday’s price action resulted in the formation of a bullish candle with a higher high and higher low compared to the previous session. To gauge the market’s near-term direction, it is essential to examine the price behaviour of the past three sessions. Following the formation of two consecutive Shooting Star candles, the Nifty has now produced a bullish bar, suggesting a possible shift in sentiment. During this period, the index traded in a tight range of 212 points, with the 20-DMA offering firm support on the downside and the 25,200–25,220 zone acting as a strong resistance.