Nifty, Sensex Trade Lower As HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto Fall: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading lower through midday on Thursday, tracking a decline in HDFC Bank Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd. share prices. As of 12:08 p.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 0.76% lower at 24,781.20 and the Sensex was trading 0.43% lower at 81,043.21.

So far today, the Nifty 50 fell 0.81% to 24,769.95, and the Sensex declined 0.62% to 80,998.12.

The weakness would increase if the market (Nifty and Sensex) broke the levels of 24,700 and 80,600, said Shrikant Chouhan, head, equity research, Kotak Securities. "On the upside, the market (Nifty and Sensex} could move towards 25,150 and 82,000. The strategy should be to reduce long positions at each resistance level."

Bajaj Auto Ltd. share price plunged 12.11% to Rs 10,210.00 apiece, the lowest level since Aug 23 after analysts flagged concern over its high valuation. The company has posted its highest ever quarterly revenue. Bajaj Auto stock holds 1.03% weightage in the Nifty 50 index.