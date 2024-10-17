Bajaj Auto Share Price Falls 10% Despite Highest-Ever Quarterly Revenue In Q2—Here's Why

Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s share price dropped 10% in early trade on Thursday to the lowest since August, as analysts flagged high valuations remain a concern, even as the company clocked its highest ever quarterly revenue in the July-September period.

Standalone net profit of the Pulsar-maker rose 9% year-on-year to Rs 2,005 crore in the three months ended Sept. 30, on the back of revenue that surged 22% to Rs 13,127 crore. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the topline at Rs 13,253 crore and the bottomline at Rs 2,201 crore.

The operational profitability—measured as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation—was at its highest ever. The company has clocked Ebitda margin of over 20% for four straight quarters now, despite an EV overhang.