Nifty, Sensex Snap Two–Day Rally As Focus Shifts To Fed-Rate Decision: Market Wrap

The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex snapped a two–day rally and settled over 1% lower on Thursday, tracking losses in ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. The Indian benchmarks were also one of the worst-performing indices as compared to Asian peers.

The Nifty 50 closed 284.70 points or 1.16% down at 24,199.35, while the Sensex ended 836.34 points or 1.04% lower at 79,541.79.

During the day, the Nifty 50 declined as much as 1.25% to 24,179.05 and the Sensex declined 1.19% to 74,419.34.

The markets started pricing in effects of Donald Trump winning the US election on the emerging markets' financial assets, which weighed on the risk on sentiments. Trump's presidency is betted to be positive for safe–haven assets like the dollar index and US treasury yields.

During the session Trent Ltd.'s share price slumped over 9% after delivering weaker-than-expected earnings for July–September period.

Hindalco Industries Ltd. share price declined to over a one-month low as it slumped over 8%. The concern about Novelis' weak earnings weighed on the sentiment for the stocks.