Novelis' Weak Earnings Raise Concerns For Hindalco Ahead Of Q2 Results

Hindalco Industries Ltd.'s share price fell over 7% on Thursday after its international subsidiary Novelis Inc. reported weak second-quarter results and commentary from its management.

Novelis, the US-based aluminium company, after reporting a 18% year-on-year decline in net profit to $128 million in the quarter ended September 2024, said it has suspended its near-term Ebitda per tonne guidance. This would have a negative impact on parent Hindalco Industries, which is due to report its second quarter earnings on Nov. 11.