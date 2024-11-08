Nifty, Sensex Reverse Weekly Gains As Global Events Spur Volatility; RIL, ICICI Bank Drag: Market Wrap

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex erased weekly gains as global political and economic events caused volatility in the domestic markets. The benchmark indices ended lower for second day in a row on Friday, as ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. share prices dragged.

The Nifty 50 ended 51.15 points, or 0.21% down at 24,148.20, and the Sensex ended 55.47 points, or 0.07% lower at 79,486.32.

During the day, the Nifty 50 declined as much as 0.55% to 24,066.65, and the Sensex fell 0.53% to 79,117.37.

The NSE India Volatility Index rose 5.25% to 15.73 on Friday. The index ended 3.15% lower at 14.47.

This week, the Indian markets reacted to Donald Trump winning US election, which pushed the dollar index, and US Treasury yield to four–month high. The domestic currency hit fresh lows against the US dollar every day this week, which also weighed on the Indian equities.