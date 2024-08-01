Nifty, Sensex Off Record High As M&M, Infosys Drag: Midday Market Update

The Indian benchmark stock indices were trading off the record high they hit early on Thursday as Infosys Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. dragged.

At 12:18 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 37.30 points or 0.15% higher at 24,988.45, and the S&P BSE Sensex was 51.40 points or 0.1% higher at 81,792.74. During intraday trading, the Nifty hit a fresh record high of 25,078.30, and the Sensex touched a new high of 82,129.49.

The Nifty took 25 sessions to add 1,000 points to reach the 25,000 level, compared to the 89 sessions the index took to cross 24,000. Meanwhile, the Sensex completed a 1,000-point journey to a historic 82,000 in 11 sessions.

"Despite global volatility, India's economy remains strong, as indicated by the recent Union budget's emphasis on infrastructure, fiscal prudence, and rural welfare. While mid- and small-cap stocks have made significant gains, it is believed that large-cap stocks may see increased investor interest in the near future. It's recommended for investors to stay in the market, maintain liquidity, and consider investing in high-quality companies with strong earnings visibility over a 12-18 month horizon," said Neeraj Chadawar, head of fundamental and quantitative research at Axis Securities.