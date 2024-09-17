Nifty, Sensex Hover Near Record Highs Ahead Of Fed Meet: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark indices advanced marginally to hover near life highs on Tuesday led by financial stocks, as the US Federal Reserve gears up to begin its rate decision meeting.

At 11:35 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 28 points, or 0.11% higher at 25,411, and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 62 points, or 0.09%, at 83,062. Both Nifty and Sensex rose as much as 0.13% and 0.17% during early trade on Tuesday.

The US central bank will begin its two-day meeting starting Tuesday, while traders and economists remain captivated by how much the Fed will pivot. Fed funds futures traders on Tuesday priced in a 62% probability of a 50 basis-point cut, up from 47% last Friday.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 160 per share, implying a potential upside of 50%. As of August 2024, Ola Electric holds a 32% market share in India’s fast-growing electric two-wheeler market.

Globally, equity markets were flat yesterday, signalling a wait-and-watch mood in anticipation of the Fed rate action tomorrow, according to V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services Ltd. "Banking stocks have been exhibiting strength recently and there are signs of accumulation in these attractively valued segments."

On the level-specific front, 25,500-25,600 is anticipated to provide some resilience to the bullish sentiment in the upcoming period, according to Sameet Chavan, head of research, technical and derivative, Angel One Ltd. "In the interim, any downward movement towards 25,300-25,200 is expected to act as a buffer."