Ola Electric May Gain 50% As Lower Battery Costs, New Markets To Benefit Company: Goldman

Structural trends such as limited range anxiety for electric two wheelers, lower running costs compared to internal combustion engine two wheelers, declining battery costs, and the emergence of new total addressable markets like electric three wheelers could benefit Ola Electric in the long term, holds Goldman Sachs.

The firm initiated coverage on Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 160, implying a potential upside of 50%. As of August 2024, Ola Electric holds a 32% market share in India’s fast-growing electric two-wheeler market.

However, Goldman Sachs also pointed to potential volatility drivers, including the company’s progress in building its in-house battery cell manufacturing capabilities, its direct-to-customer sales and after-sales model, upcoming product launches by rivals, and its journey towards free cash flow breakeven.

The firm expects Ola Electric to achieve earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation breakeven by fiscal 2027 and free cash flow breakeven by fiscal 2030, based on an estimated revenue CAGR of 40% in financial years 2024-2030.

Looking ahead, key catalysts include the launch of Ola’s electric motorcycle portfolio in the March 2025 quarter and its expected entry into the electric three-wheeler market by mid-2025.