Nifty, Sensex Extend Gains Led By Infosys, Airtel: Midday Market Update

The benchmark indices extended gains through midday on Tuesday, tracking similar movements in Asian stocks, led by gains in Infosys Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd.

The 50-stock NSE Nifty was trading 0.34% higher at 25,021, and the 30-stock Sensex was up 0.37% at 81,861, as of 12:06 p.m.

There are some significant recent trends in the market: one, there is weakness in the mid and small-cap segments; two, the banking segment, which has been a consistent underperformer, is exhibiting resilience and is moving up; three, defensives like pharmaceuticals and FMCG are slowly gaining, and there are signs of accumulation in these segments, according to VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The buy-on-dips strategy continues to work in this market, and, therefore, investors may stay with the dominant trends in the market, he said.

Asian stocks recovered from Monday's losses to trade higher ahead of the US inflation print, which could provide cues to the size of September rate cuts. The benchmark indices in Indonesia and Australia led gains, while that of China lagged. The rebound in the region comes after a sell-off triggered by economic concerns over whether the Federal Reserve may have waited too long to cut interest rates.