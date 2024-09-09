Asian Stocks Tumble As Risk-Off Sentiment Deepens Ahead Of Fed Announcement

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region plunged in early trade as the risk-off mood intensified on concerns that the Federal Reserve may have waited too long to cut interest rates.

The Japanese benchmark plummeted over 3% while South Korea slipped over 2% in early trade. Futures contracts in China pointed to a steep decline. The Nikkei 225 was 2.8% lower at 35,402, and the Kospi was down 1.06% at 2,517 as of 6:09 a.m.

The risk-off sentiment deepened as the data that came in last week pointed that US jobs rose at a less-than-expected pace. This adds on the the pressures that the Federal Reserve faces on the size of the September rate cuts.

The non-farm payrolls rose in August by 1.42 lakh last month against the expected 1.65 lakh, leaving the three-month average at the lowest since mid-2020. The unemployment rate declined to 4.2%, the first drop in five months.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said it’s important for the US central bank to begin cutting interest rates this month, but to be “open-minded” about the size of the cut. “The balance of risks has shifted toward the employment side of our dual mandate,” Waller said, adding that “policy needs to adjust accordingly.”

Traders shift focus to the upcoming CPI data in the US due on Sept. 11, hoping that it may aid the Fed in shifting focus to a soft landing.

The Japanese stocks fell the most as the country's GDP came in less than expected. Japan's second-quarter GDP grew 2.9% on an annualised basis versus the estimate of 3.2%.