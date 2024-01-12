Nifty IT Jumps 5% As Brokerages Turn Positive After TCS, Infosys Q3 Results

The Nifty IT rose to its highest level since April 5, 2022, on Friday as all its constituents gained after brokerages turned positive on Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. following Q3 results.

Various brokerages expressed optimism on IT stocks, but noted that headcount decline suggests that demand is unlikely to recover in the near-term.

Despite reporting a dip in revenues, Infosys Ltd., on the upside, has large deal total client value momentum intact and a strong traction in large deal pipeline, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. HSBC also prefers the IT major, on the back of cheaper valuations and faster growth potential.

For Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., brokerages cited better-than-expected topline results, with decent deal wins. The company's third quarter results were in line with estimates, despite macro headwinds and furloughs weighing a seasonally weak quarter.

The overall demand environment remains positive (barring furlough impact), with strong deal-signing across the board, Motilal Oswal said. The deal ramp-ups and execution has been timely with few exceptions, and the revenue conversion remains strong.

Nomura's earnings per share estimate for TCS were 2–5% lower than consensus. The brokerage maintained a 'reduce' rating, but marginally raised the target price on the stock to Rs 3,160 from Rs 3,120 earlier.