TCS Q3 Review: Some Brokerages Raise Target Price, But Say Demand Recovery Not Yet Visible

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. showed good execution in the third quarter, but deal wins were weak, with a sharp headcount decline suggesting that demand recovery is not yet in sight, according to brokerages.

However, most brokerages hiked target price on the stock, citing better-than-expected topline results with decent deal wins.

TCS' third-quarter revenue rose meeting estimates, even as macro headwinds and furloughs weighed in a seasonally weak quarter.

"Management commentary regarding the spending environment in IT services remains unchanged, with continued pause in discretionary deals adversely affecting business," Motilal Oswal said. "While the company views its deal pipeline and booking as robust, it continues to expect improvement in client sentiment after the positive commentary by the US Fed in Dec’23."