TCS Announces Third Interim Dividend Of Rs 9 Per Share

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has announced a third interim dividend of Rs 9 and a special dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for the current financial year.

Both the dividends will be paid on Feb. 5. The record date has been set as Jan. 19, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

TCS had announced dividends of Rs 9 per share for the first and second quarters.

The company saw a marginal rise in revenue, while net profit reported a dip in the third quarter, as higher-than-expected furloughs weighed on the top-line in a seasonally weak quarter.

Revenue of the Mumbai-based IT major rose 1.49% over the previous three months to Rs 60,583 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compares with the Rs 58,229 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.