Nifty Holds Crucial Support: Can Bulls Defend It Again? Check Key Levels, Stock Of The Day

On the weekly expiry day, the Nifty 50 index witnessed heightened volatility. During the session, the index slipped below the prior day’s low and even breached the 25,100 mark on an intraday basis. The testament to heightened volatility was the fact that Tuesday’s trading range (difference between high and low) surpassed the 10-day average range. Although the index respected the crucial support zone of 25,037-25,100 (mentioned in the prior write-up), it extended its losing streak to the third consecutive session, closing 32.85 points, or 0.13%, lower at 25,169.50. Market breadth stayed weak, weighed down by declines in the broader markets.

On the daily chart, the index formed a long-legged, small-bodied candle and closed near the prior day’s low. Importantly, it closed below the 23.6% retracement with an increased volume, confirming the start of a counter-trend. Technically, the 25,100-25,037 zone emerges as a vital support area, being a confluence of the 20-DEMA, a 38.2% retracement of the recent upswing, and a bullish gap area. Price behaviour around this zone will be decisive: failure to hold it could trigger further volatility, with the index likely to test 24,800 – where the 61.8% retracement level of the upswing lies. On the contrary, a close above Tuesday’s high of 25,261 would signal the first sign of strength, paving the way for an upmove towards the 25,330-25,350 zone. A decisive break beyond either side of the 25,037-25,350 range could result in a swift move of 150-200 points.