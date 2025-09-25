Nifty Declines For Fourth Day: When Could The Bulls Make A Comeback? Check Key Levels And Stock Of The Day

On an intraday basis, the index slipped below both the 21 EMA and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent upswing. Despite this, it managed to defend both on a closing basis. Going forward, if the Nifty fails to hold Wednesday’s low of 25,027.45, the correction may extend towards the support zone of 24,915-24,944. This zone aligns with the confluence of the 20-DMA, the bullish gap area from September 10th, and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent upswing.

According to Steve Nison's candlestick principle, the hanging man reversal pattern may continue with its bearish implication for 3 to 5 sessions after its confirmation. With three days of decline already completed since the confirmation candle, it is advised to wait another day or two for the pattern’s implications to fully materialise. During this period, if the bulls manage to hold above the support zone of 24,915-24,944, it could signal the completion of the mean reversion phase, followed by a potential bounce from this support zone.

In short, the Nifty 50 index is currently at a crucial support level. If it fails to hold at this level, it could lead to a test of the support zone between 24,915 and 24,944, from where a bounce back is expected based on the completion of the mean reversion and the implications of Steve Nison’s hanging man reversal pattern. On the upside, the level of 25,150 is likely to act as immediate resistance.