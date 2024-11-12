Nifty Closes At Over Four–Month Low, Sensex Falls; HDFC Bank, SBI Top Losers: Market Wrap 

India's benchmark indices declined for four sessions in a row on Tuesday. Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., and State Bank of India dragged the benchmark indices.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 257.85 points, or 1.07% down at 23,840.35, the lowest level since June 25. The BSE Sensex ended 820.97 points, or 1.03% down at 78,675.18, the lowest level since Aug. 6.

During the session, the Nifty 50 declined 1.25% to 23,839.15, and the Sensex fell 1.19% to 78,547.84.

Britannia Industries Ltd.'s share price declined 7.91% to Rs 5,005.00 apiece as the company reported 9% fall in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September, missing street expectations.