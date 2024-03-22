Nifty Can Snap Resistance Level, Says Analyst

The equity markets have recovered well from the lower levels, and the charts indicate that the NSE Nifty 50 can snap the resistance level, according to Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities Ltd.

The benchmark had seen a sharp downtrend in the previous week, but it has bounced back well from the 21,700 level, the senior technical research analyst told NDTV Profit on Friday.

Shetti highlighted that Nifty was showing the potential to break the resistance level of 22,200/300 in the near term. Given the current momentum, he is long on the market.

Shetti recommends a 'buy' call for shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. at Rs 155 apiece and a stop loss at Rs 150 at a target price of Rs 165 per share. He has a 'buy' call for Borosil Renewables Ltd. at Rs 522 apiece, stop loss at Rs 510 at a target price of Rs 545 per share.