Nifty, Sensex Recover Weekly Losses But Nifty IT Slips 6%: Market Wrap

The benchmark equity indices ended higher on Friday, extending gains for a third straight day as ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. led the advance.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 84.80 points or 0.39%, higher at 22,096.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 190.75 points or 0.26%, up at 72,831.94.

During the day, the Nifty rose as much as 0.77% higher to 22,180.70 and the Sensex jumped 0.65% to 73,115.62.