Nifty Bank, IT Helping Positive Sentiment In Current Rally: Analysts

Strong performance in the Nifty Bank and IT is helping retain positive sentiment and the broader index will likely see steady upward traction, according to analysts.

"Nifty has shown a terrific rise over the last few sessions and now we are seeing some breather," Raja Venkatraman, co-founder of NeoTrader, told NDTV Profit. "Historically, December has been a positive month."

Venkatraman highlighted that the standout feature this month had been the Nifty Bank. "We are seeing strong performance in Bank Nifty and also Nifty IT. This is helping to retain positive sentiment."

On the lower side, 21,000 or 20,900 is going to be an important support the Nifty has to break, he said. "Otherwise, we are seeing steady upward traction."

On the Nifty Bank, Venkatraman said the upward doors opened for 48,500 and it is 46,000 on the lower side. "The range may appear to be a large one. The banks have started firing."

Venkatraman said his buyside picks would be Polycab India Ltd. and Coforge Ltd. He also keeps Exide Industries Ltd. on the radar for Tuesday, with a target of Rs 305 apiece.