Sensex, Nifty Gain For Second Day; Hindalco, ITC, ICICI Bank Lead Gains: Market Wrap

India's benchmark indices closed higher for the second consecutive session after they broke their seven-day gaining streak on Thursday.

Intraday, the Nifty 50 reclaimed the 21,000 level and the Sensex crossed the 70,000 mark for the first time.

Both indices closed at record high levels. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 102.93 points, or 0.15% higher at 69,928.53, while the NSE Nifty 50 was up 27.70 points, or 0.13% at 20,997.10.

"Favourable corporate earnings ycles, a stable policy environment and potential FPI flows could support markets in the medium term," said George Thomas, fund manager of equity at Quantum Mutual Fund.

"Investors should exercise caution in select pockets where stock performance has exceeded earnings growth by a wide margin. Given the favourable environment, investors should stay invested in equities in line with their long-term asset allocation plan. A disciplined value fund would be an ideal choice at this point due to its favourable valuation relative to the broader markets and potentially ‘higher for longer’ global interest rate scenario," he said.